City of STEM brings science and creativity to LA State Historic Park Saturday

Creative and scientific minds are at work and play all day Saturday as the City of STEM joins the L.A. Maker Faire where inventions and projects are on display to fill everyone's science fix.

The City of STEM festival, put on the Columbia Memorial Space Center, takes place Saturday at the L.A. State Historic Park, where 15 to 20,000 people are expected to attend and geek out with all the science, technology, engineering, and math demonstrations by scientists, engineers, artists, major museums, NASA, and tech companies.

Over 180 booths represented by different organizations and makers are out at the park inspiring and entertaining with hands-on activities and experiences and there's an appearance by Bill Nye, the Science Guy.

Unique to this year's City of STEM, is the addition of Los Angels Public Library's Maker Faire.

So what's a maker? Diane Olivio-Posner, associate director of L.A. Public Library explains. "Well, your grandmother taught you how to knit or crochet, you guys were makers. Someone creating something with robotics, working with each other, and trying to solve (problems). You make a community and become makers," said Olivio-Posner. "So actually all of us are makers… people who make kombucha, coffee … it's a really great way to combine forces and celebrate science and making."

The free event includes expert panel discussions, workshops, and a center stage featuring Bill Nye, surprise special guests, live music, and science demonstrations.

The City of STEM Festival and LA Maker Faire takes place Saturday, April 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles