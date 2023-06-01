City of Hope steps in to help single mom who was denied life-prolonging surgery

Given months left to live, a Burbank single mom with stage 4 cancer fought her insurance company for a life-prolonging surgery, and while she lost that fight – a victory came her way when a hospital said it will cover the costs for her surgery.

"City of Hope will pay for the recommended health care services that her insurance company denies. Roxy is being scheduled for surgery as soon as possible," wrote City of Hope.

This relief and gift that will prolong Rokhsan Enonoria's life by years comes as the 51-year-old mother learned her stage 4 colorectal cancer, without the recommended surgery, leaves her with a life expectancy of just months.

"I need to raise my child. I want to see her graduate. I deserve that, she deserves that. And who are they to plan my destiny?," said Enonoria after learning her insurance denied the surgery.

In January of last year, Enonoria was diagnosed with colorectal cancer which had spread to her lungs and liver. She was given two months to live.

With the death sentence, Enanoria got a second opinion at City of Hope where doctors put her on an intense regimen of chemotherapy and targeted therapies. She completed more than 20 rounds in all.

Surgery to remove tumors from her liver and colon was scheduled in May, but days before it was to happen, her PPO insurance denied it – calling the surgery "Not medically necessary."

"The request for the procedure in question has been thoroughly reviewed by our internal clinical team, as well as an outside, independent oncologist who concurred with the assessment that the proposed double surgery is not necessarily the best option available," wrote Anthem.

Enanoria's surgeon at City of Hope appealed to Anthem Insurance, pointing out that the procedure has three decades of success in prolonging the survival rate for patients with this type of cancer.

"Her life expectancy if she does not do this surgery is months, whereas doing the surgery, my estimation is that her life is measured in years, and that's a big difference," said Dr. Yuman Fong, City of Hope surgical oncologist.

Fong said this surgery has even cured some patients. "How many of those patients we cure, it's on the order of about 30 to 35 percent of patients," said Fong.

Below are the full statements from City of Hope and Anthem following the broadcast of this story:

Anthem statement:

"We understand this is a very difficult time for Ms. Enanoria, which is why we are working with her and her clinical team to ensure she has access to the right treatment that will lead to the best outcome possible. There are treatment options with fewer risks and proven, successful outcomes, and these options have been shared with Ms. Enanoria and her care providers. The request for the procedure in question has been thoroughly reviewed by our internal clinical team, as well as an outside, independent oncologist who concurred with the assessment that the proposed double surgery is not necessarily the best option available. We will continue to work with Ms. Enanoria and her care providers in exploring available options."

City of Hope statement:

Since our appeals to the insurance company have been denied and we believe this is the best treatment option, Roxy was considered for City of Hope's Financial Assistance Policy which demonstrates City of Hope's commitment to its patients, their families and the communities it serves. The City of Hope Financial Assistance committee reviewed Roxy's case and has approved that City of Hope will pay for the recommended health care services that her insurance company denies. Roxy is being scheduled for surgery as soon as possible.