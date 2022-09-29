CIF Southern Section passes proposal for girls flag football

The wait is almost over for girls eager to play flag football at their high school.

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced Thursday that it has passed a proposal to make girls flag football an official fall sport.

In order for it to be ratified, the proposal will need to be greenlighted at the next CIF state council meeting, which is scheduled for Oct. 7.

If officially approved in a vote in February, girls flag football would become an official sport for Southern California high schools at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, CIF-SS commissioner Rob Wigod told the Los Angeles Times.

The initiative to make girls flag football an official high school sport was spearheaded by the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

The goal: to make the sport an official CIF-sanctioned sport in Southern California and across the entire state while also helping young women develop some of the core values taught in football and helping them earn a collegiate scholarship.

Girls flag football is an official sport at 15 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics universities.

It's also an official high school sport in seven states across the country: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York.