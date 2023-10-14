CicLAvia's 'Heart of LA' to close nearly 8 miles of streets to cars Sunday

Another installment of CicLAvia will close nearly eight miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles Sunday.

Dubbed CicLAvia "Heart of LA", the car-free event will start at 9 a.m. at Broadway and Bernard Street and extend to the following streets:

East at Broadway and First Street;

South at Central Avenue to Sixth Street;

East on First to Evergreen Avenue;



East on Sixth to Whittier Boulevard;

West at Broadway and Seventh to Figueroa;



North on St. Louis Street;

West on First to Boyle Avenue;

South from Broadway and Bernard; and

South to Figueroa and Venice Boulevard.

Vehicles are prohibited along the route, but people are permitted to walk, bike, skate or otherwise traverse the route. The event will end by 4 p.m.

"Each year the route varies slightly to see more of our beautiful city from outside the confines of a car," CicLAvia Executive Director Romel Pascual said. "For 2023, we'll be going back over the spectacular Sixth Street Viaduct, one of LA's newest iconic landmarks. We are also thrilled to continue our partnership with Metro and LADOT for this 48th CicLAvia."

The next CicLAvia after Sunday is scheduled for Dec. 3 in South Los Angeles and will be the final event of the year.