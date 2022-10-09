CicLAvia closes seven miles of streets in downtown LA

CicLAvia closes seven miles of streets in downtown LA

CicLAvia closes seven miles of streets in downtown LA

Seven miles of streets in the heart of L.A. were closed Sunday for the latest installment of the bike-driven event, CicLAvia.

CicLAvia-Heart of LA got underway at 9 a.m., closing many parts of Broadway, east First Street, west Second Street and many other roads.

The event, like previous installments, aims to encourage residents to explore neighborhoods without their cars. While many will be on their bikes, attendees can walk, skate or use any other people-powered equipment. Electric scooters or hoverboards are not allowed.

There will be five hubs for the event: Grand Park, Echo Park, Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza and Sixth Street.

Participants can enjoy several family-friendly activities including live music, art installations, pop-up shops and much more.

The event will end by 4 p.m., officials shared.