Chuck Williams, co-founder of UCLA Law's Williams Institute, dies

Chuck Williams, the heralded co-founder of the Williams Insitute at UCLA, died last Wednesday, the organization said.

"This is a difficult loss. It is also a reminder that life passes quickly, to cherish one another, and each one of us can make a real difference through generosity and service," said founding executive Brad Sears in a statement. "For me, Chuck's legacy lies in his incredible warmth towards other people, his relationships with Stu and his many friends, and his vision and philanthropy in support of the LGBTQ community and the Williams Institute."

Williams, Sears, Bill Rubenstein and other scholars at the UCLA School of Law founded the think tank in 2001, which was originally called The Williams Project, with the goal of replacing anti-LGBT bias in law policy and culture through research. Five years later, the founders merged with the Institute for Gay and Lesbian Strategic Studies and rebranded to the Williams Institute.

We are sad to announce that our founder Chuck Williams passed away last Wednesday night. We will remember him for his staggering generosity, personal warmth, and undying commitment to making the world a better place for LGBTQ people. Read more at https://t.co/2hGsCk8EUH pic.twitter.com/fV2nR8hPmm — Williams Institute (@WilliamsPolicy) April 18, 2023

"Chuck founded the Williams Institute, making the same type of long-term research investments in ending sodomy laws, passing non-discrimination protections, and fighting for marriage equality," said Sears. "Chuck got to see all of those advances in his lifetime because he spent his life working for those advances."

According to Sears, Williams donated over $20 million to create and support the Williams Insitute throughout its over 20-year history.

"For the last 22 years, Chuck's vision of a better world grew to include combatting poverty in the LGBTQ community, reducing overcriminalization, fighting on behalf of transgender people, and working to improve LGBTQ rights around the globe," Sears said.

Co-founder Chuck Williams (left) sits with his partner Stu Walter while receiving the Williams Institute's Founder Award for the think tank's 20th anniversary. UCLA Law, Williams Institute

Sears did not state the co-founder's age but did say that he died at his home by the side of his partner Stu Walter. The couple met in 1967, a tumultuous time for gay men as many risked being sent to conversion therapy, arrest and social ridicule if they were exposed.

The two continued to foster their relationship while devoting their time and resources to AIDS research.

Other than founding Williams Institute, Williams has served on the board of the UCLA Foundation and on the Gill Foundation's OutGiving Advisory Committee.

He has been honored with several awards including the Lesbian and Gay Bar Association's Co-President's Award and the L.A. Gay and Lesbian Center's Board of Directors Award.

"Chuck never stopped working and never stopped expanding his vision of what full equality means," said Sears. "I hope that all of us are inspired to continue his work on behalf of others and to expand our visions for the future."