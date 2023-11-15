Watch CBS News
Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band leaves all locations, except for Northridge

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A decades-old rock band that hasn't aged a bit, recently announced its semi-retirement plan with a Chuck E. Cheese Northridge residency.

Chuck E, Mr. Munch, and crew have pulled the plug on their animatronic band's mainstay performances at all Chuck E. Cheese locations across the nation, except for the one in Southern California, it was announced in early November.

Representatives from Chuck E. Cheese said Munch's Make Believe Band will perform daily in Northridge, keeping nostalgia and childhood memories alive for guests.

"We want our fans to know that the decision to keep the band here is meant as a gesture of love and gratitude as our legacy continues to evolve in new ways," David McKillips, President and CEO of Chuck E. Cheese parent company said.

So while the giant-sized animal band with robotic movements and prolonged blinking eyelids leaves all but one pizzatainment location, the company says there will be updated family entertainment as they renovate fun centers nationwide.

New enhancements include a new state-of-the-art interactive dance floor, a giant video wall and screens, kid-focused arcade games, and new trampolines zones in select locations.

