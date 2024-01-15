Watch CBS News
Local News

Christmas tree burns as people light fireworks during Downtown LA street takeover

By Lesley Marin

/ KCAL News

People burn Christmas tree and light fireworks during Downtown LA street takeover
People burn Christmas tree and light fireworks during Downtown LA street takeover 02:55

A street takeover right by Crypto.com Arena with a fiery twist halted traffic in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. 

"I heard tires screeching and everything, so I woke up," witness Samuel Grozdic said. "I looked out my window and saw the fireworks right outside my window."

The Grozdic family were visiting from Chicago and fast asleep in their hotel room when the chaos outside began at about 12:30 a.m. Video showed a group of cars doing donuts around a fire and fireworks exploding in the air. It lasted about 20 minutes as concertgoers were still tailing out of Crypto.com Arena. 

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene but officers were stuck behind the long line of traffic. 

The Chicago family was shocked to see something that has become a common occurrence in Southern California. 

"You wouldn't want to do that there, especially with a lot of people," Grozdic said. "It was Saturday night, so people are out. It was kind of sketchy to say the least, because you don't know what's going to happen and what other dangers there might be.

KCAL News reached out to the LAPD for more information. Officers said they were waiting to get details from detectives, but there were no reports of any serious injuries or arrests. 

Lesley Marin
leslie-marin-1200x800-2019.jpg

Lesley Marin joined the CBS2 Los Angeles news team as a general assignment reporter in November 2019. She also helps anchor CBS News Los Angeles on the weekends.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 9:47 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.