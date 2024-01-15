Christmas tree burns as people light fireworks during Downtown LA street takeover

A street takeover right by Crypto.com Arena with a fiery twist halted traffic in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

"I heard tires screeching and everything, so I woke up," witness Samuel Grozdic said. "I looked out my window and saw the fireworks right outside my window."

The Grozdic family were visiting from Chicago and fast asleep in their hotel room when the chaos outside began at about 12:30 a.m. Video showed a group of cars doing donuts around a fire and fireworks exploding in the air. It lasted about 20 minutes as concertgoers were still tailing out of Crypto.com Arena.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene but officers were stuck behind the long line of traffic.

The Chicago family was shocked to see something that has become a common occurrence in Southern California.

"You wouldn't want to do that there, especially with a lot of people," Grozdic said. "It was Saturday night, so people are out. It was kind of sketchy to say the least, because you don't know what's going to happen and what other dangers there might be.

KCAL News reached out to the LAPD for more information. Officers said they were waiting to get details from detectives, but there were no reports of any serious injuries or arrests.