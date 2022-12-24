Christmas miracle: Missing Downey woman found safely, reunites with her family

It was a Christmas miracle for a Downey family on Saturday.

Regan "Reina" Koeppe was safely found and reunited with her family on Christmas Eve after she originally went missing on Dec. 6.

The Downey Police Department and Koeppe's family announced the news on Facebook, bringing a sigh of relief and joy to her family.

Koeppe is 25-years-old and is developmentally disabled. She also requires daily medication, according to the Downey Patriot.

"Thank you for everyone's help with trying to locate her. Our department and Regan's family truly appreciates it," Downey PD said in a Facebook post.