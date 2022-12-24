Watch CBS News
Local News

Christmas miracle: Missing Downey woman found safely, reunites with her family

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 23 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 23 PM Edition) 02:04

It was a Christmas miracle for a Downey family on Saturday.  

Regan "Reina" Koeppe was safely found and reunited with her family on Christmas Eve after she originally went missing on Dec. 6. 

The Downey Police Department and Koeppe's family announced the news on Facebook, bringing a sigh of relief and joy to her family. 

Koeppe is 25-years-old and is developmentally disabled. She also requires daily medication, according to the Downey Patriot. 

"Thank you for everyone's help with trying to locate her. Our department and Regan's family truly appreciates it," Downey PD said in a Facebook post. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 3:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.