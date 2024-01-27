Watch CBS News
CHP officers recover nearly $400k worth of weed, psychedelic mushrooms after pursuit in East LA

By Dean Fioresi

California Highway Patrol officers located nearly $400,000 worth of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms at the end of a pursuit in East Los Angeles on Friday. 

screen-shot-2024-01-27-at-2-11-16-pm.png
Officers Fernandez and Rivas following the seizure of nearly 160 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana at the end of a pursuit.  California Highway Patrol/IG

In a post on Instagram, CHP's East LA Office said that officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a car, but the driver failed to yield. 

The officers and a CHP airship engaged the suspect in pursuit, CHP said. 

At the end of the chase, officers located nearly 120 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and 40 pounds of marijuana inside of the car. They estimate that the entirety of the product is worth nearly $400,000. 

There was no information provided on how the chase started or ended, or why the suspect was wanted in the first place. 

First published on January 27, 2024 / 2:12 PM PST

