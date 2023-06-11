CHP officers in pursuit of suspect on motorcycle crash into yard of La Puente home

Suspect arrested after motorcycle pursuit that ended in violent crash in La Puente

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a suspect riding a motorcycle on Saturday when the chase came to a crashing stop in La Puente.

As the suspect continued to flee, two of the CHP cruisers in pursuit veered off the road and slammed into the front yard of a home, located on N. Hacienda Boulevard and Ector Street, causing another uninvolved vehicle to crash into a fire hydrant.

With SkyCAL over the scene, the car could be seen resting on top of the sheared hydrant, which continued to gush water until crews were able to shut it off.

Both of the law enforcement vehicles suffered considerable damage to the front end, though it did appear that they came in contact with the home.

The driver of the uninvolved car was hospitalized in unknown condition, but was conscious and breathing at the time of transport.

Officers say that the pursuit, which originated in West Covina at around 4:40 p.m., began as the suspect was wanted for driving over the speed limit.

At about 5:20 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies reported that they had taken the suspect into custody on Nantes Avenue, just a short distance away from where the crash occurred.

There was no further information provided.