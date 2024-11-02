Watch CBS News
CHP officers in pursuit of alleged kidnapping suspect

By Dean Fioresi

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an alleged kidnapping suspect. 

The chase began a little after 6:45 p.m. near the I-5 and I-605 Freeway interchange, according to CHP officials. 

Though they did not provide much detail, they say that the driver was a kidnapping suspect. It's unclear if a possible victim was inside of the car as well. 

With SkyCal overhead, the extremely slow-speed chase, happening at no more than five miles per hour, could be seen as it continued along southbound lanes with as many as five CHP patrol cars following closely behind. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

