CHP officers help deliver baby along San Bernardino County freeway

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A trio of officers from the California Highway Patrol helped a woman deliver her baby on the side of the road near the Cajon Pass. 

The 38-week pregnant woman and her sister were rushing to the hospital when the soon-to-be mother went into labor. 

One of the officers holds the baby he helped deliver on the side of the road.  CHP

The three officers arrived and helped the sisters within minutes of receiving the 911 call. According to the agency, they transformed the freeway shoulder into a makeshift delivery room. They helped the pregnant woman through her contractions until paramedics could arrive. 

The baby, whose name is Isabel, and the mother safely arrived at the hospital.

"Welcome to the world, little one," the agency wrote on social media. "You've already made quite an entrance!"

