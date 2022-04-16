CHP issues Sigalert on SB 110 Freeway, near 5 Freeway interchange due to police activity

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday that they were looking for a man possibly seen with a gun near Elysian Park.

He was described as a male Hispanic wearing a yellow Lakers Jersey.

California Highway Patrol has issued a Sigalert for the southbound 110 Freeway at the 5 Freeway interchange. All lanes are closed for at least 30 minutes while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.