CHP issues Sigalert on SB 110 Freeway, near 5 Freeway interchange due to police activity

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday that they were looking for a man possibly seen with a gun near Elysian Park. 

He was described as a male Hispanic wearing a yellow Lakers Jersey.

California Highway Patrol has issued a Sigalert for the southbound 110 Freeway at the 5 Freeway interchange. All lanes are closed for at least 30 minutes while police investigate. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

First published on April 15, 2022 / 5:09 PM

