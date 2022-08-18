Watch CBS News
CHP issues Sigalert for 605 Freeway to clean up wood debris left behind following crash

California Highway Patrol officers issued a lengthy Sigalert for a portion of the 605 Freeway Thursday morning as crews cleared the scene of a wreckage involving a truck carrying a load of wood. 

Pictures shared by Caltrans District 7's Twitter showed dozens of pieces of plywood strewn across the road hours after a crash had actually taken place near the Rose Hill Road ramp. 

According to CHP officers, the crash occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The multi-vehicle collision left a semi truck on its side and a considerable amount of debris on the road. 

In response, an hours-long Sigalert was issued in the area, which ended at around 5 a.m. 

It was not immediately known if any party involved in the collision was injured.

