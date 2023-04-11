CHP searching for a man who allegedly took NC child and may be traveling to Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY -- California Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who had allegedly taken a 5-year-old child from North Carolina.

Orion Douglas Memmott, the 84-year-old suspect, is believed to have taken his ex-wife's granddaughter, Faith Leigh Harris, on the morning of April 3. He is reportedly driving a 1990 Chevrolet truck with a California license plate 2SIZ734, and could possibly be traveling to Butte County, according to KHSL TV.

KHSL TV also reports that Memmott was previously charged in 2014 for tax fraud, and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for attempted tax evasion and subscribing to a false tax document.

CHP is urging anyone who sees the duo or their vehicle to call 911.