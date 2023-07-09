Watch CBS News
CHP investigation causes massive backup on SR-14 near Palmdale

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An ongoing California Highway Patrol investigation has created a massive traffic backup on the northbound 14 Freeway near Palmdale. 

A SigAlert was issued at 5:20 p.m. warning drivers to be cautious of the closed area, which stretched from the Angeles Forest Highway to Palmdale Boulevard. 

There was no timetable as to when the stretch of road would be reopened. 

SkyCAL flew over the scene of the stoppage, showing miles of cars waiting in the traffic jam created by the investigation. 

At this point, no information has been provided on the nature of the investigation.

