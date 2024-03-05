Watch CBS News
Driver of stolen Kia flees from CHP officers in San Pedro

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

California Highway Patrol officers were tracking an allegedly stolen car near San Pedro late Tuesday.

Police say that the chase began a little after 9 p.m. near 6th Street and Gaffey Street. 

As the chase continued, pursuing officers were called off due to the dangerous nature as the driver fled with the car's headlights off. 

They eventually began to drive through the hills in Palos Verdes, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road to pass other drivers, all while the CHP helicopter followed along with their spotlight. 

