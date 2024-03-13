High-speed chase with narcotics suspect ends in arrest at Westfield Fashion Center

A narcotics suspect was arrested following a high-speed pursuit with California Highway Patrol officers through the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday.

It's not immediately known where or when the chase began, but SkyCal was overhead as the suspect hurtled along surface streets in Encino and Lake Balboa, often traveling at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

At times, the suspect could be seen swerving onto the wrong side of the road, narrowly avoiding other uninvolved vehicles.

At around 7:02 p.m, the driver got onto the southbound 101 Freeway heading towards Sherman Oaks before they exited onto Van Nuys Boulevard.

An unmarked CHP vehicle could be seen following the car as they fled.

The suspect pulled into a parking structure at Westfield Fashion Square at around 7:05 p.m., followed closely by the unmarked car.

Los Angeles Police Department units were called to the structure for assistance.

Officers say that they were able to locate the car inside of the structure, but that it had been abandoned. The suspects are believed to have run into the mall from the parking structure.

At around 7:12 p.m, one person was reportedly taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.