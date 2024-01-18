CHP issues over 60 speeding tickets on PCH in Malibu in one day

California Highway Patrol officers carried out a traffic enforcement operation in Malibu over the weekend to promote road safety following a recent series of crashes, authorities said Thursday.

Four Pepperdine University students were killed on Oct. 17, 2023, when they were hit by a vehicle on PCH. The suspect in that fatal crash, Fraser Bohm, was reportedly driving over 100 mph before he allegedly hit the students.

"The dedicated and proactive work of the CHP and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officers has significantly contributed to the enhancement of public safety on (Pacific Coast Highway), but the urgency of the situation is underscored by the alarming number of accidents and traffic violations we continue to see," Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring said in a statement.

The City of Malibu said it is actively working with Caltrans to implement crucial safety infrastructure improvements and remains dedicated to fostering a safe and secure environment for all road users in Malibu.

"There have been eleven accidents since that tragic day on October 17th, with one additional fatality," Uhring said.

"This trend is deeply concerning and demands immediate attention. I call on residents, businesses, and visitors to our city to exercise caution, obey traffic laws, and remain vigilant when driving this stretch of the highway."

During Saturday's enforcement effort, four officers issued the following citations:

-- 63 speeding citations;

-- six seatbelt citations;

-- two unsafe turn citations;

-- one stop sign violation;

-- one cellphone violation; and

-- five equipment violations.