CHP busts major cargo theft operation, arrests 40 suspects and recover 13 gold bars

The California Highway Patrol announced they have arrested 40 people connected to a statewide cargo theft operation responsible for over $150 million in stolen goods.

"This large-scale enforcement operation is part of CHP's everyday work to keep our residents, communities, and businesses safe," said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "I'm grateful for all the men and women who helped shut down this criminal operation and get dangerous firearms and stolen merchandise off our streets."

Governor Gavin Newsom's office said the dozens of suspects face several felony charges such as conspiracy to commit grand theft, grand theft of cargo, vehicle theft and identity theft. California Governor's Office

According to Governor's Office, the statewide undertaking recovered $50 million in stolen merchandise and 20 stolen cargo trailers. Additionally, officers seized several vehicles, $550,000, 13 gold bars and multiple firearms, including ghost guns. Police believe the suspects pilfered more than 200 cargo loads.

"This team has worked tirelessly to unravel this complex case," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "I continue to be impressed by the dedication and commitment put forth daily by our officers and investigators. Their efforts help make California a safer place to live and work."

CHP has launched 50 targeted operations since March 2022 involving undercover officers and teams serving search warrants.

