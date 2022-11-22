CHP announces increased Thanksgiving holiday patrols

Beginning Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol will be out in force on freeways for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers and traffic violations.

The CHP's "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

CHP officers made 1,033 arrests for driving under the influence during the four-day period in 2021 and issued more than 5,600 citations for speeding and seat-belt violations.

According to the CHP, 42 people were killed in crashes in CHP's jurisdiction during last year's Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including 16 pedestrians and a bicyclist.