CHP: Alleged wrong-way driver causes chain-reaction crash in Camarillo

One person has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a wrong-way collision on the 101 Freeway in Camarillo.

The California Highway Patrol said the wrong-way driver was reported to be traveling southbound on the interstate in the northbound lanes near Camarillo Springs Road.

Soon after midnight, the driver was reported to have crashed into another vehicle. Nine other cars became involved in the collision sustaining moderate to major damage.

The suspect and a driver of a second vehicle were rushed to Los Robles Hospital for treatment. The drivers and occupants of the other vehicles did not sustain major injuries.

The incident led to the temporary closure of the thoroughfare.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call the CHP's Moorpark Office at (805) 553-0800.