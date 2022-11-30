CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicks off for holiday season

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.

Every year CBS2, KCAL9 and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids in need.

If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also Text to Donate: 76278

Friday, December 2, Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza Drive

Wednesday, December 7, Riverside Auto Center, Auto Drive

Friday, December 9, Walgreens Thousand Oaks, 550 N. Ventu Park Road

Wednesday, December 14, Knotts Merry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park

Friday, December 16, Citadel Outlets Los Angeles, 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce