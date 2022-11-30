Watch CBS News
Contests & Promotions

CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicks off for holiday season

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicks off for holiday season
CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicks off for holiday season 00:30

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.

Every year CBS2, KCAL9 and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids in need.

If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also Text to Donate: 76278

  • Friday, December 2, Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza Drive
  • Wednesday, December 7, Riverside Auto Center, Auto Drive
  • Friday, December 9, Walgreens Thousand Oaks, 550 N. Ventu Park Road
  • Wednesday, December 14, Knotts Merry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
  • Friday, December 16, Citadel Outlets Los Angeles, 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce
CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.