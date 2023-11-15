CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicks off for 2023 holiday season
The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.
Every year KCAL News and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need.
If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also text the word 'toys' to 76278 to donate!
- Wednesday, November 29: Knotts Merry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
- Friday, December 1: Plaza West Covina, 1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina
- Wednesday, December 6: Lakewood Center Mall, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood
- Friday, December 8: Walgreens, 550 Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks
- Wednesday, December 13: Riverside Auto Center, 8330 Indiana Avenue, Riverside
- Friday, December 16: Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles
