CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive drop-off locations and live broadcasts
The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.
Every year CBS2, KCAL9 and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need.
If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also text the word 'toys' to 76278 to donate!
- Friday, December 2: Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza Drive
- Wednesday, December 7: Riverside Auto Center, Auto Drive
- Friday, December 9: Walgreens Thousand Oaks, 550 N. Ventu Park Road
- Wednesday, December 14: Knotts Merry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
- Friday, December 16: Citadel Outlets Los Angeles, 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce
