Chino Valley Medical Center office building damaged by fire

A large Second Alarm fire damaged an office building on the Chino Valley Medical Center campus on Sunday afternoon, briefly forcing dozens of patients to evacuate.

The blaze was reported at around 2:30 p.m. at a building located in the 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.

As a precaution, ICU patients were evacuated, which was visible with SkyCal over the scene. The patients could be seen in wheelchairs and covered in what looked to be white blankets. They were joined by medical staff.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, but the building appeared to be considerably damaged by the flames. A portion of the roof appeared to have collapsed inwards.

The hospital was not damaged.

Firefighters are working to determine what sparked the fire.