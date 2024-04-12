Chino mayor "appalled" by transfer of death row inmates to nearby prison

Chino's mayor shared his thoughts after learning that nearly two dozen death row inmates will be transferred to the prison near his city.

"Considering the Department of Corrections' lack of investment in the upkeep and maintenance of [California Institute for Men], I am appalled that they would choose to house the worst of the worst prisoners in our state in such close proximity to residences, schools, and businesses," Mayor Eunice Ulloa said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation transferred the inmates to the California Institute for Men as part of Proposition 66, which allows condemned inmates to participate in prison programs, including prison jobs, to pay off their restitution to their victims, according to the city. So far, 15 inmates on death row have been moved to CIM with eight more expected to arrive within a week.

"I am alarmed that the Department of Corrections is transferring these dangerous inmates to one of the oldest prisons in the state," the mayor said. "The Department of Corrections needs to immediately remove these horrifically violent offenders from CIM and house them in a prison that is capable of confining people who are sentenced to death."

When addressing their concerns of the prisoner transfers, the city cited a 2008 report from the Inspector General which stated that the prison had fallen into an unacceptable state of repair after years of neglect. It also stated that if dramatic improvements were not made the prison may worsen to the point that it would be best to just demolish it.

The Chino City Council said they will work with local and state leaders to remove the inmates from CIM hopefully.