Child swept away in Kern River

A child remains missing after being swept away in the Kern River Saturday.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the boy fell into the river at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the Keyesville area.

He was with several other children who were in knee-deep water, under adult supervision, when he slipped and fell, the sheriff's office said. A family friend jumped in after him, but was unable to reach him.

The child remained missing as of Tuesday. The search is ongoing.

Keyesville is located about 40 miles northeast of Bakersfield.