Toddler hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Santa Ana

Toddler in critical condition after being shot in car in Santa Ana

An investigation is underway after toddler was shot in Santa Ana on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m., when police were alerted that the child had been shot near Main Street and 15th Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department public information officer.

The parents called 911 to report that their child was shot inside of their car. Police have confirmed that the victim is a female toddler, but have not yet confirmed her age.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is said to be in critical condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear and police say they are unsure if the incident is a drive-by or car-to-car shooting.

Main Street between 15th Street and 17th Street will be closed while the investigation continues.

Video from outside of Children's Hospital Orange County, where the parents rushed the girl after the shooting, showed the car with at least two bullet holes, one on the side and the other on the rear.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.