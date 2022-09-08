Watch CBS News
Chiefs Defensive End Frank Clark pleads no contest for gun arrest in South LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark plead no contest to a pair of misdemeanor chargers resulting from a June 2021 arrest in South Los Angeles for possession of a concealed firearm.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection for the Chiefs was taken into custody after he was pulled over near Grand Avenue and Adams Boulevard for a vehicle violation that was not disclosed.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested Clark and three other passengers after finding a submachine gun inside the vehicle. 

Clark, 29, was given a year of informal probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service, according to City News Service. He is due back in court March 29, 2023, to ensure he fulfills all the terms of his sentence.  

Clark, who was born in Bakersfield but played his high school football in Ohio and college at Michigan, has played seven seasons in the NFL. 

He started out his career with the Seattle Seahawks where he played four seasons before joining the Chiefs in 2019.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 11:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

