Cheval Blanc Hotel in Beverly Hills put up for vote in special election

Voters in a special election held Tuesday in Beverly Hills were slightly leaning towards a no to two measures regarding a new luxury hotel development at the end of Rodeo Drive.

Measures B and C aimed to interpret design proposals and assess whether the city would grant developer permission to move forward with the Cheval Blanc Hotel.

According to the most recent statistics, there is a slim majority in support of the measures, with 49.9% voting for them, and 50% voting against them. The choice hangs in the balance.

Mayor Julian Gold revealed that the hotel project has been in the works for several years.

However, opposition emerged in recent months due to the zoning change required for the development, as the hotel would rise significantly taller than the existing buildings.

Spanning 1.28 acres between Beverly and Rodeo Drive, south of Santa Monica, the proposed hotel would boast nine stories and offer 115 rooms, including a presidential suite. Revenue for the city is estimated to be at $28 million if the project goes through.