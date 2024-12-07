Chemical spill at Anheuser-Busch brewery in Van Nuys leads to evacuation

A chemical spill at the Anheuser-Busch facility in Van Nuys, which produces beer by Budweiser and several other brands, led to an evacuation Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Employees of the factory, located at 8250 North Woodley Avenue, reported a fire involving hazardous materials around noon which firefighters later discovered had been partially put out when they responded, LAFD said in an alert. Investigators learned about 10 gallons of hydrogen peroxide were involved in the fire and hazardous materials teams were sent to the scene.

As they investigated, with the fire department also monitoring the hazmat incident from the air, evacuations were issued in the area as a precaution, according to LAFD. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

The brewing facility on a 95-acre property in the San Fernando Valley opened in 1954 as the third of 12 major Anheuser-Busch breweries, becoming the first to produce Bud Light beer when the brand launched in 1982, according to the company website.

It currently brews 100 different beers including the company's flagship brand, Budweiser.