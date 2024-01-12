Chase with kidnapping suspect comes to crashing end in South LA

A brief pursuit with an alleged kidnapping suspect came to a sudden end in South Los Angeles on Friday, when the suspect crashed into an innocent driver and ran from the scene before he was arrested.

The chase began at around 3 p.m. near Exposition Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive, when the suspect tried to force a woman inside of his car at the end of some sort of domestic violence incident, according to Los Angeles Police Department. The woman was able to evade him, however, and flee to safety.

At around 3:30 p.m., the suspect crashed into the driver of a dark grey SUV at the intersection of Hoover Street and 49th Place, at which point he got out of the car and ran from the scene on foot.

He was captured by officers a short time later and taken into custody.

A Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics crew was called to the scene for the driver of the SUV. It's unclear if they were taken to a hospital or if they required medical attention.