Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges arrested in LA, reportedly for domestic violence

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

NBA forward Miles Bridges, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, was arrested for a felony offense on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Inmate Information Center. 

Bridges, who can become a restricted free agent if he does not sign a qualifying offer or extension with Charlotte by Thursday, was allegedly arrested for a domestic violence incident involving ha woman, according to TMZ Sports.

Bridges, who is 24-years-old, turned himself into police on Wednesday, according to TMZ. He was reportedly in a physical dispute with a woman on Tuesday and by the time LAPD police officers arrived, Bridges was gone.

The four-year veteran was released on $130,000 bail. 

First published on June 29, 2022 / 10:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

