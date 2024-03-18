Chargers sign center Bradley Bozeman and linebacker Troy Dye to 1-year contracts

Center Bradley Bozeman and linebacker Troy Dye have signed one-year contracts with the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced the deals on Monday.

General manager Joe Hortiz and offensive coordinator Greg Roman both worked with Bozeman in Baltimore. Bozeman was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 draft and was there for four seasons before spending the last two in Carolina.

Bozeman is projected to be the Chargers' starting center with Corey Linsley expected to retire due to a heart issue. Linsley started only three games last season with Will Clapp starting 11 and Brenden Jaimes three.

Dye, who spent his first four seasons with Minnesota, is expected to contribute primarily on special teams. He led the Vikings in special teams tackles with 11 in 2021. Chargers special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken directed the Vikings unit in 2021.