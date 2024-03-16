Chargers re-sign quarterback Easton Stick and add defensive lineman Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Chargers made a pair of moves Saturday, re-signing quarterback Easton Stick and adding free agent defensive lineman Poona Ford.

Stick started the final four games of last season after Justin Herbert broke a finger on his throwing hand on Dec. 10 against Denver. He became the fourth player in league history to have at least three touchdown passes, a TD run and a completion percentage of at least 70% in his first two career starts.

Ford appeared in eight games for Buffalo last season with nine tackles and one sack. He spent his first five seasons with Seattle and made 64 starts. Ford had 81 tackles and 7 1/2 sacks with the Seahawks.