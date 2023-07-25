Chargers ink Justin Herbert to five-year, $262.5 million extension

The Los Angeles Chargers have locked down their star quarterback through at least 2029, signing Justin Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million deal, according to ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Herbert, now 25, debuted with the Bolts in 2020 and has thrived ever since, amassing 94 touchdowns and 14,089 yards to the tune of a 96.2 passer rating. He was named the NFL's Rookie of the Year and the Offensive Rookie of the Year for his performance, breaking the record for most touchdowns thrown by a rookie (28) along the way, finishing the season with 31.

In his second season he set Chargers franchise records in both passing yards (5,014) and passing touchdowns (38), earning his first berth in the Pro Bowl.

Last season, Herbert ended the Bolts' three-year playoff drought, leading them to a 10-7 record and earning a berth as one of three AFC wild card seeds before they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round.

The deal comes just in time as the Chargers are set to begin training camp on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More to come.