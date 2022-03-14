Chargers Ink Defensive Back JC Jackson For Five-Years, $82.5 Million

The Los Angeles Chargers continued making headlines Monday, signing star cornerback JC Jackson to a multi-year deal.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $82.5 million dollars over five years.

This move comes in light of the Chargers unprecedented trade with the Chicago Bears ahead of the weekend, when they acquired former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack for two future draft picks.

Jackson was named to his first All-Pro team in 2021 as a Second-Team member after securing eight interceptions, one off his career-high, and leading the league in pass deflections with 23. He also had one forced fumble, scored one defensive TD on a pick-six to go with his career-high 58 tackles.

His performance also earned him a spot on the 2022 AFC Pro Bowl Roster.

Now, Jackson will swap coasts as he heads to Los Angeles to join to what should be a rejuvenated and scary defense - powered by Mack, and fellow star players Joey Bosa and Derwin James Jr.