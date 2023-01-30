Chargers agree to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore is going from calling plays for Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't waste any time in reaching an agreement with Moore to be their next offensive coordinator. Monday's announcement came less than 24 hours after the Dallas Cowboys said Moore would not return.

Moore had spent the past eight seasons with the Cowboys, including the past four as offensive coordinator. He signed with Dallas in 2015 as a player and then joined the coaching staff in 2018, going from Prescott's backup to his position coach.

Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, who was the Bolts' coordinator for two seasons under head coach Brandon Staley.

Moore will be the third offensive coordinator since Justin Herbert was the sixth overall pick by the Chargers in 2020. Shane Steichen directed the Bolts offense as well as being QBs coach under Anthony Lynn in 2020 before Lynn was fired at the end of the season.

Herbert was second in the league in completions (477) and passing yards (4,739) this season, but the Chargers were inconsistent on offense.

Los Angeles reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018, but lost 31-30 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC wild-card round after the third-largest blown lead in postseason history.

Los Angeles was up 27-0 late in the second quarter before the Jaguars rallied.

Criticism about Lombardi's play-calling increased throughout the season. The Chargers were ranked ninth in total offense, but 20th in scrimmage yards per play along with the third-worst rushing attack in the league.

Los Angeles also had the NFL's second-biggest discrepancy between passing and running plays (65% pass to 35% run).

That is not expected to be the case under Moore. Dallas was 53% pass to 47% run last season, which was tied for the ninth-highest percentage of run plays.

"In terms of the passing game, we've been able to do that at a high level for the last two years. But, to be more explosive, you have to be able to run the football more consistently to put more pressure on people," Staley said during his end-of-season news conference on Jan. 18.

In Moore's four seasons as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys were second in the league in total offense (391.0 yards per game) and scoring (27.7 points per game).

The Chargers announced on Sunday that Herbert had labrum surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder, but should be ready for the start of offseason drills.

The Bolts also interviewed Rams passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson, Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel and Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the opening.