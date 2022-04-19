Chapman student killed in during shoot in Imperial Sand Dunes

A 29-year-old Chapman student was killed on Friday after his off-road vehicle crashed on a sand dune near the Arizona border.

Three film students from USC survived the crash.

An off-road vehicle drives near the US-Mexico border fence at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area east of Calexico, California, on December 30, 2018. - Located in the desert at the USA/ Mexico border, the park is a popular off-road destination in Southern California. The increasing militarization of the border is forcing immigrants to try and make way through dangerous remote areas in the desert, where thousands of people have died over the years at the US-Mexico border. APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

"Our deepest sympathy is with the family members of the deceased student on this tragic loss," USC Dean Elizabeth M. Daley wrote in a statement. "We also send condolences to the Chapman University community."

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on April 15 at the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. According to the California Highway Patrol, USC student Bianglang Li was driving on the side of a sand dune with two other USC students, Ting Su and Ziyang Li as well as the yet to be identified Chapman student, who was serving as the crew's cinematographer.

The students' off-road vehicle a 2022 Can-Am Maverick began to overturn and crash down the side of the dune, which partially ejected the Chapman student, killing him.

Investigators said impairment was not a factor in the fatal crash and that all passengers were wearing the proper safety equipment except for the victim.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.