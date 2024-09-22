One person killed after mid-air collision between two planes in Lancaster

One person is dead after two small planes collided mid-air in Lancaster on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 1 p.m. in the skies over 50th Street East and E. Avenue E, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash involved a single-engine Nanchang CJ-6 and a single-engine Yakovlev Yak-52, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Crews arrived to two scenes where the planes landed — about two and a half miles apart — one at 60th East and Avenue G and the other at 47th East and Avenue F.

One of the pilots died in the crash while the other reported no injuries.

"Only the pilots were on board the aircrafts," said a statement from the FAA, who are investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.