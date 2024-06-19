Masseuse at Rancho Cucamonga spa arrested, accused of sexual battery

Law enforcement officials are searching for other possible victims of a certified masseuse accused of sexual battery while working at a spa in Rancho Cucamonga.

Charles Oliver Russell, a 56-year-old resident of Riverside, allegedly "sexually touched a customer inappropriately" while working at Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of sexual battery and false imprisonment, sheriff's officials said.

Charles Oliver Russell, 56, of Riverside San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Russell, who sheriff's officials have described as a certified masseuse, was arrested on a warrant after investigators "substantiated" the allegations, the news release said.

No other details were given by the department about that investigation.

However, based on information collected by investigators, they believe there could be other potential victims. The department has released a photo of Russell to the public as they continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has other information is urged to contact Deputy M. Gonzales of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463) or visit wetip.com.