Ceremony commemorating 30 years since 1993 World Trade Center bombing in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A ceremony commemorating 30 years since the 1993 World Trade Center bombing is happening Sunday in Lower Manhattan. 

Six people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt after a truck bomb exploded in a basement level parking garage.

The ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum started with a moment of silence at 12:15 p.m. before family members started reading their loved ones' names aloud and placing roses in their memories. 

