Cedars-Sinai doctor killed in New Mexico plane crash

By Matthew Rodriguez

A renowned Cedars-Sinai doctor died after his plane crashed in Santa Fe, N.M. Tuesday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Cessna crashed in a home just south of the city's regional airport at about 9:05 a.m.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board. 

Cedars-Sinai has not released the name of the doctor but confirmed he was a surgeon. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 11:06 PM

