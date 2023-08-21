Cedar Glen store owner shot by man who confronted her about Pride flag

A Cedar Glen store owner was fatally shot by a man who confronted her about a Pride flag flying outside of her store late Friday evening.

Flowers laid outside of the Mag.Pi boutique in Cedar Glen, where Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot on Friday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the store, a Mag.Pi boutique on Hook Creek Road, at around 5 p.m. after learning of the shooting. They arrived to find the store owner, 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

"Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton," deputies said.

Deputies learned that the suspect, who remains unidentified, fled from the scene of the shooting on foot and located him a short distance away, near Torrey Road and Rause Ranch Road, still armed with a handgun.

"When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased," said a statement from SBCSD.

No deputies were hurt in the encounter.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus is set to hold a press conference on the shooting at around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

"Last night, we suffered the tragic loss of Lauri Carleton, owner of Mag.Pi boutique and beloved member of the Cedar Glen community," Rowe's statement said. "This senseless act of hate and violence is unthinkable and I stand with my mountain communities as we mourn this incredible loss. Everyone deserves to live free of hate and discrimination and practice their constitutional right of freedom of speech. Lauri was a remarkable member of the community and I send my deepest condolences to her family in this time of grief."