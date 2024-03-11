Cecil Hotel, the downtown LA hotel with a troubled past, put up for sale

The Cecil Hotel, a downtown Los Angeles landmark with a troubled past riddled with deaths and tales of violence, has been put up for sale.

The infamous Hotel Cecil, a Los Angeles Historic Landmark with a troubled past, in 2017. Mark Ralston via Getty Images

The hotel, which was opened in 1924 at 640 S. Main Street, has often been the subject of controversy in recent years due to its proximity to Skid Row and its current use as an affordable housing complex for unhoused people in Los Angeles.

On top of that, as many as 16 deaths have been associated with the hotel since it opened, eventually leading to Netflix's 2021 documentary about the infamous history of the building.

The miniseries, which brought the hotel further into the public eye, was centralized around the disappearance and death of Canadian woman Elisa Lam who was found in the water tank on the rooftop of the hotel after going missing in 2013.

It also delved into the hotel's notorious past, including the fact that at least two serial killers once called the place home — most notably Richard Ramirez, also known as "The Night Stalker."

According to the Los Angeles Times, a prospective buyer wouldn't actually acquire the property, which is now called "Stay on Main" after a name change in 2011. Instead, they would be assuming the 99-year ground lease that allows its continued use and development in Los Angeles.

As it stands, there is no listing price available on LoopNet, which shows the property's listing online. There is no pricing information available on The Real Deal either, which first reported the property's sale last week.

