CBS Stations announces CBS News California Investigates, naming Julie Watts as regional correspondent

Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations (West Coast—Midwest), has announced a new California-based investigative initiative, CBS News California Investigates, and named longtime journalist Julie Watts as the regional CBS California correspondent.

Through CBS News California Investigates, Watts will uncover and raise awareness of serious issues impacting Californians, hold local officials accountable, obtain answers for viewers and provide solutions. The segments will air weekly on the CBS-owned stations in Sacramento (KOVR CBS13/KMAX 31), San Francisco (KPIX 5/PIX+ Ch.12) and Los Angeles (KCAL 9/KCBS 2) and will be available across streaming channels and digital.

Watts will be strategically based in Sacramento, Calif., where the state capitol is located. Her responsibilities will span from Northern to Southern California, collaborating closely with CBS Sacramento, CBS Bay Area and CBS Los Angeles. Together, Watts and the newsroom investigators across the state will conduct in-depth investigations into issues impacting these communities. CBS News California Investigates aims to empower the communities with knowledge and foster transparency, accountability and, ultimately, a stronger, more informed public.

"We are taking a closer look at the intricacies and issues facing our local communities through a California legislative and accountability lens," said Mitchell. "With this dedicated investigative news role, we aim to uncover the stories shaping policies and impacting the lives of Californians. Julie is a well-known, award-winning investigative reporter in the region, and we have complete confidence she is the perfect journalist to delve into issues and hold government officials accountable."

"We'll be telling stories from our local communities through the lens of government accountability and solutions-based journalism," said Watts. "I think many Californians will be shocked to learn how our state government is really working, or isn't working, to address the issues that matter most to them. Our goal is to ultimately increase transparency and accountability at the state capitol, not just from lawmakers and elected officials, but also from state agencies, appointees and the government staffers behind the scenes."

Watts is a national investigative correspondent who has covered California for CBS for 15 years. Most recently, she was an investigative reporter/anchor at CBS in Sacramento, where she built an award-winning California Capitol Accountability franchise. Previously, she was the consumer-investigative reporter at KPIX in San Francisco, where her Consumer Watch stories aired statewide.

The 14-time Emmy® Award winner has been honored with several national journalism awards, including a Society of Professional Journalists SDX Award for public service and multiple National Gracie, National Headliner and National Press Club Awards. Watts' work has also garnered over a dozen regional awards, including several Sacramento Press Club, Associated Press and Edward R. Murrow Awards.

