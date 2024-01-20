CBS Los Angeles and Ontario Reign announce broadcast partnership

The Ontario Reign and CBS Los Angeles announced today that two of the team's upcoming games during the 2023-24 American Hockey League season will air live on KCAL-TV (Channel 9) throughout the Los Angeles market.

"We are thrilled to announce our first Ontario Reign broadcasts on KCAL-TV," said Kelly Cheeseman, Chief Operating Officer for the LA Kings and AEG Sports. "This is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to bring the excitement and passion of Reign and Kings hockey to a larger audience across Los Angeles and the entire region. Working with our great partners at CBS Los Angeles, we are proud to share our games with more fans than ever before."

The broadcast schedule begins with this Sunday's 3 p.m. home game against Bakersfield and features another home contest at Toyota Arena on Sunday, Mar. 24, against the Condors at 3 p.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome the excitement of the Ontario Reign to our viewers," said KCBS/KCAL President & General Manager Joel Vilmenay. "We value this partnership and the commitment to the many fans who follow and cheer on the Reign."

The games will feature team voices Josh Schaefer and Jared Shafran on play-by-play and color commentary. Schaefer is in his fourth season of calling games for the club, while Shafran is in his third campaign, each coming alongside Schaefer.

"This partnership is another excellent opportunity for us to air select Reign games to fans throughout the LA market," said Reign Senior Vice President Nate Downer. "KCAL has already been a great partner for our NHL affiliate, the LA Kings, and hopefully this serves as a launching point for more ways to follow our team in the future."

The complete KCAL-TV Reign broadcast schedule is below:

Sunday, January 21 at 3:00pm: Reign vs Bakersfield Condors

Sunday, March 24 at 3:00pm: Reign vs Bakersfield Condors

In addition to broadcasting Reign games, KCAL-TV will also air four more upcoming LA Kings games on the following dates:

January 20 vs. New York Rangers, 7:30 PM

March 9 vs. Dallas Stars, 7:30 PM

March 30 at Calgary Flames, 7:00 PM

April 9 at Anaheim Ducks, 7:00 PM

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.