CBS Evening News With Norah O'Donnell to put "Moms in focus" this week

The "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" will deliver a week-long series called "Moms in Focus," to feature stories on motherhood and honor a special mom nominated by the viewers. The first story airs tonight, May 8, and explores the disparity in health care for Black women, who often face challenges such as limited access to health care and doctors who do not listen to them.

According to the CDC, Black women in the U.S. are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women. Tonight, CBS News correspondent Elise Preston will speak with first-time mom Carrie Bernans of Los Angeles who turned to a free community-based doula service for the delivery of her son. Bernans said she "wanted a Black woman … someone who could understand me, understand what I was going through, understand my body."

Her doula, Felicia Francis-Edwards, says an increasing number of Black women are opting to work with doulas in combination with health care.

The "CBS Evening News" series will also include a report this week on cities across America that give mothers stipends to help make ends meet and a profile of a single mom librarian who created a special desk for parents to be next to their kids while at the library. Norah O'Donnell will close out the week by interviewing a special mom nominated by the viewers.

"Our 'Moms in Focus' series is so special and important because Mother's Day is a time to appreciate and acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions of mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, and caregivers all over the world," said Norah O'Donnell, anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News." "We want to highlight the unique challenges faced by mothers during the pandemic and spotlight mothers from all walks of life to share their experiences with our audience and honor the pivotal role they play in our lives."

